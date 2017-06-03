Washington museum to honor Japanese Americans
Silvia Livermore, a volunteer at the Lewis County Historical Museum, stood outside the new exhibit which she helped curate which honors the Japanese Americans from the area who were sent to camps during World War II. CENTRALIA, Wash.>> Men, women and children, all wearing yellow numbered Army identification tags, gathered at the Chehalis Train Depot on June 2, 1942.
