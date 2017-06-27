Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-5, causes delay
Traffic was reduced to one lane on southbound Interstate 5 on Wednesday morning due to a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer near Grand Mound, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Agency officials said motorists heading toward Centralia or Chehalis could expect some delays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bedbug claim spurs response from Centralia resort
|Jun 9
|LucyGillenwater
|1
|Too late to fire teacher (Aug '10)
|Jun 8
|Wtf
|2
|missing woman please help spread word
|May '17
|MISSING PERSON
|1
|What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|4
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|22
|Friends?
|Feb '17
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC