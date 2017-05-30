This Day in Labor History: June 2, 1920
One of the thousands who donate their fingers to the Lumber Trust. The Trust compensated all with poverty and some with bullets on November 5, 1916.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.
Comments
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing woman please help spread word
|May 26
|MISSING PERSON
|1
|What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|4
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|22
|Friends?
|Feb '17
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC