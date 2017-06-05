Just 20% of kids got 4-year degrees, so Chehalis schools changed everything
A student walks down a hallway decorated with a graduation silhouette at W.F. West High School. The Chehalis School District is revamping its culture in an effort to get more kids to go to college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing woman please help spread word
|May 26
|MISSING PERSON
|1
|What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|4
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|22
|Friends?
|Feb '17
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC