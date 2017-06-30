Chehalis man still at large after ramming vehicle at gas station
Centralia police are still looking for a 37-year-old Chehalis man after he rammed a vehicle at a gas station Saturday night. About 8 p.m. Saturday, the man was arguing with a woman at a gas station at 1200 Mellen Street in Centralia.
