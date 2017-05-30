Bedbug claim spurs response from Cent...

Bedbug claim spurs response from Centralia resort

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Columbian

The Great Wolf Lodge, a resort with an indoor water park in Centralia, responded last week after a guest claimed her daughter had been bitten "hundreds" of times by bedbugs while staying at the hotel. For some reason, the Facebook post that spurred the response, featuring pictures of the damage wrought by the bugs, was shared nearly 20,000 times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
missing woman please help spread word May 26 MISSING PERSON 1
What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14) Mar '17 The mafia bosses ... 4
Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08) Mar '17 The mafia bosses ... 22
Friends? Feb '17 Bored in Napavine 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
News Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08) Jul '16 Cameron 15
Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12) Oct '15 Henry d lott 4
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Centralia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC