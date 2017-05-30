Bedbug claim spurs response from Centralia resort
The Great Wolf Lodge, a resort with an indoor water park in Centralia, responded last week after a guest claimed her daughter had been bitten "hundreds" of times by bedbugs while staying at the hotel. For some reason, the Facebook post that spurred the response, featuring pictures of the damage wrought by the bugs, was shared nearly 20,000 times.
