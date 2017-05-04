Police: Male body found in downtown C...

Police: Male body found in downtown Centralia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Olympian

A male's body was found behind a business along South Tower Avenue in Centralia Friday morning, according to the Centralia Police Department. The body, which has not been identified, was reported in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue at about 7:56 a.m., according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14) Mar '17 The mafia bosses ... 4
Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08) Mar '17 The mafia bosses ... 22
Friends? Feb '17 Bored in Napavine 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
News Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08) Jul '16 Cameron 15
Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12) Oct '15 Henry d lott 4
News Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10) Oct '15 Ooogah Boogah 11
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Centralia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC