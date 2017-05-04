Police: Male body found in downtown Centralia
A male's body was found behind a business along South Tower Avenue in Centralia Friday morning, according to the Centralia Police Department. The body, which has not been identified, was reported in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue at about 7:56 a.m., according to a press release.
