Passion for helping offenders recover...

Passion for helping offenders recover is key to the success of Lewis County Drug Court

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: The Olympian

These are the first words Deputy Kevin Dickey, Lewis County Drug Court's compliance officer, says to a new client. The words are not just a strategy to help a participant successfully complete Drug Court, but a mantra for when things get tough for the rest of their lives, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14) Mar '17 The mafia bosses ... 4
Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08) Mar '17 The mafia bosses ... 22
Friends? Feb '17 Bored in Napavine 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
News Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08) Jul '16 Cameron 15
Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12) Oct '15 Henry d lott 4
News Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10) Oct '15 Ooogah Boogah 11
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Centralia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC