Games, musical, and special birthday ahead

Sports calendar for the Naselle Comet teams this week: Thursday, high school track at Ocosta at 3:30 p.m. and baseball at Lake Quinault at 4:00 p.m .; Friday, softball with Ocosta in Naselle at 4 p.m .; Saturday, high school track at Centralia Freshman Invite; Monday, middle school track - sub league at South Bend at 3:30 p.m .; Tuesday, fast pitch with Montesano in Naselle at 4 p.m .; Wednesday, fast pitch with Ocosta in Naselle at 4 p.m. Go Comets! The Naselle Drama Club will be performing three more shows this weekend for those of us who have not yet had the opportunity to attend their production of Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. in the Naselle Commons: Those performances can be seen on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and the final show, a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. The reviews for last week's performances have been great and I am looking forward to seeing it with my sisters this ... (more)

