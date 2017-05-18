Centralia man dies after being struck by vehicle on Old Highway 9 near Rochester
A Centralia man, thought to be in his early 20s, was killed Saturday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Old Highway 9 Southwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. The man, who died at the scene, was identified Sunday as James Beesley, 28, according to the Thurston County Coroner's Office.
