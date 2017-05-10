Body in Cowlitz River ID'd as missing Seattle-area man
Authorities have identified a body found in the Cowlitz River as a 44-year-old Seattle area man who was reported missing in January. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says Prathana Nammavong, of Des Moines, was last known to be fishing on the Cowlitz River near Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|4
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|22
|Friends?
|Feb '17
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
|Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10)
|Oct '15
|Ooogah Boogah
|11
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC