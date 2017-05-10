Body in Cowlitz River ID'd as missing...

Body in Cowlitz River ID'd as missing Seattle-area man

Authorities have identified a body found in the Cowlitz River as a 44-year-old Seattle area man who was reported missing in January. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says Prathana Nammavong, of Des Moines, was last known to be fishing on the Cowlitz River near Toledo.

