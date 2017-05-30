A county drug court beats Washington average for success
In this May 11, 2017 photo, Deputy Kevin Dickey, a compliance officer with the Lewis County Drug Court, lets a man he noted who has mental health issues out of the back of the car so the man could go inside and withdraw cash from a bank in Centralia, Wash. less In this May 11, 2017 photo, Deputy Kevin Dickey, a compliance officer with the Lewis County Drug Court, lets a man he noted who has mental health issues out of the back of the car so the man could go inside and ... more In this Thursday, May 11, 2017 photo, Deputy Kevin Dickey, a compliance officer with the Lewis County Drug Court, talks with the mother of two participants in the program while making a home visit in Centralia, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing woman please help spread word
|May 26
|MISSING PERSON
|1
|What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|4
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|The mafia bosses ...
|22
|Friends?
|Feb '17
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC