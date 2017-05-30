A county drug court beats Washington average for success

In this May 11, 2017 photo, Deputy Kevin Dickey, a compliance officer with the Lewis County Drug Court, lets a man he noted who has mental health issues out of the back of the car so the man could go inside and withdraw cash from a bank in Centralia, Wash. less In this May 11, 2017 photo, Deputy Kevin Dickey, a compliance officer with the Lewis County Drug Court, lets a man he noted who has mental health issues out of the back of the car so the man could go inside and ... more In this Thursday, May 11, 2017 photo, Deputy Kevin Dickey, a compliance officer with the Lewis County Drug Court, talks with the mother of two participants in the program while making a home visit in Centralia, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.