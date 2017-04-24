Woman who led police to meth lab later arrested on drug charge
A witness who led police to an operational methamphetamine lab in Galvin earlier this week was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants and a new drug charge. Heather R. Peterson, 39, of Centralia, was charged Thursday in Lewis County Superior Court on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
