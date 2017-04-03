WA: Twin Transit Considers Creation o...

WA: Twin Transit Considers Creation of Countywide Transit System

April 04--Twin Transit is exploring options of creating a countywide transit system after it was determined that the only bus routes servicing East Lewis County will no longer be available after June 30, 2019. Lewis Mountain Highway Transit, which is operated by the White Pass Community Services Coalition, will no longer be able to afford its bus routes after the Washington State Department of Transportation increased the local funding match amount the transit organization needs to pay to remain operational.

