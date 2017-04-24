Man charged with leaving I-5 crash, setting truck on fire
A 44-year-old man is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Centralia and setting his truck on fire to conceal the crime. The Chronicle reports that David Huisenga, of Castle Rock, was charged Wednesday in Lewis County Superior Court with hit and run involving a death and arson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14)
|Mar 29
|The mafia bosses ...
|4
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Mar 29
|The mafia bosses ...
|22
|Friends?
|Feb '17
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
|Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10)
|Oct '15
|Ooogah Boogah
|11
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC