Man charged with leaving I-5 crash, setting truck on fire

A 44-year-old man is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Centralia and setting his truck on fire to conceal the crime. The Chronicle reports that David Huisenga, of Castle Rock, was charged Wednesday in Lewis County Superior Court with hit and run involving a death and arson.

