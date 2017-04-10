Four facing charges for a large-scalea heroin operation

An investigation focused on a possible "large-scale heroin dealer" operating in Lewis County led to the arrest of four suspects in Centralia on drug charges on April 12. Christian D. Brown, 30, of Centralia, was charged Thursday with possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine. Chantal B. Zelmer, 24, of Kelso, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine.

