Four facing charges for a large-scalea heroin operation
An investigation focused on a possible "large-scale heroin dealer" operating in Lewis County led to the arrest of four suspects in Centralia on drug charges on April 12. Christian D. Brown, 30, of Centralia, was charged Thursday with possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine. Chantal B. Zelmer, 24, of Kelso, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What the F*** Kind of people live in Bucoda?!!? (Nov '14)
|Mar 29
|The mafia bosses ...
|4
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Mar 29
|The mafia bosses ...
|22
|Friends?
|Feb '17
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
|Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10)
|Oct '15
|Ooogah Boogah
|11
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC