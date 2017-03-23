Ultra RV Launches F53 Ride Enhancemen...

Ultra RV Launches F53 Ride Enhancement Kits

Friday Mar 10 Read more: RV Business

Centralia, Wash.-based Ultra RV Products announced the release of its exclusive F53 ride enhancement kits available for Class A motorhomes built on Ford gas chassis. According to a press release, UVRV completed extensive ride testing of various chassis upgrade products from different manufacturers leading to the development of the F53 ride enhancement kit.

