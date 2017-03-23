Ultra RV Launches F53 Ride Enhancement Kits
Centralia, Wash.-based Ultra RV Products announced the release of its exclusive F53 ride enhancement kits available for Class A motorhomes built on Ford gas chassis. According to a press release, UVRV completed extensive ride testing of various chassis upgrade products from different manufacturers leading to the development of the F53 ride enhancement kit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
