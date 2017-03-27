Trump order won't stop Inslee from pu...

Trump order won't stop Inslee from pushing ahead with carbon limits

With or without former President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan in place, Washington state still is likely to meet the target for reducing power-plant carbon emissions set by the landmark federal rule that his successor now seeks to undo. "With today's executive action, I am taking historic steps to lift the restrictions on American energy, to reverse government intrusion, and to cancel job-killing regulation," President Donald Trump declared in a signing ceremony Tuesday at the Environmental Protection Agency for his latest executive order.

