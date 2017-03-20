Paul Taylor Hosts Merce Cunningham

As Merce Cunningham was trying, in the nineteen-fifties, to cleanse his dances of story and symbol-that is, more or less, to throw off the influence of Martha Graham, the most celebrated choreographer of the period-one of the main things beckoning him forward, apart from just mid-century modernism, was nature. He grew up in the small town of Centralia, Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.