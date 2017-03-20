Paul Taylor Hosts Merce Cunningham
As Merce Cunningham was trying, in the nineteen-fifties, to cleanse his dances of story and symbol-that is, more or less, to throw off the influence of Martha Graham, the most celebrated choreographer of the period-one of the main things beckoning him forward, apart from just mid-century modernism, was nature. He grew up in the small town of Centralia, Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends?
|Feb 23
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Ray
|21
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
|Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10)
|Oct '15
|Ooogah Boogah
|11
|Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|FodgeKat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC