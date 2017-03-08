Donate a tampon, drink a beer and fee...

Donate a tampon, drink a beer and feel good about yourself

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: The Olympian

Oly Taproom in downtown Olympia hosted Tampons at the Taproom on Sunday to benefit the YWCA's The Other Bank. Event coordinator Jennifer Davis, left, along with volunteer Sarah Tunnell, collect donations Sunday during Tampons at the Tap Room hosted by the OlyTaproom in downtown Olympia.

