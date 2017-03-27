Centralia continues to address growin...

Centralia continues to address growing homeless population

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: The Olympian

Several people representing the homeless population addressed the Centralia City Council on Tuesday night in response to complaints voiced at a prior council meeting by business owners who said they've experienced problems with the growing homeless population. A man speaking on behalf of the homeless people in Centralia said the problem is larger than "people peeing, pooping and fornicating."

