Centralia continues to address growing homeless population
Several people representing the homeless population addressed the Centralia City Council on Tuesday night in response to complaints voiced at a prior council meeting by business owners who said they've experienced problems with the growing homeless population. A man speaking on behalf of the homeless people in Centralia said the problem is larger than "people peeing, pooping and fornicating."
