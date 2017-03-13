At 100, Centralia resident remembers ...

At 100, Centralia resident remembers covered wagon journey

Wednesday Mar 15

Harry Petrie has a hard time quantifying all the changes he has observed in his life since moving to Lewis County. When you consider that he made that move more than 90 years ago with the help of a covered wagon and a team of horses, one gets the feeling it may be easier to name the few things that have stayed the same rather than everything that is different.

