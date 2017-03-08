True Vintage Style

True Vintage Style

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Old House Journal

Bought in barely used condition, the vintage wall-mounted sink replaced a 1970s version and a particleboard base cabinet. Simple fir shelves on iron wall brackets were designed after an old photograph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Old House Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friends? Feb 23 Bored in Napavine 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08) Dec '16 Ray 21
News Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08) Jul '16 Cameron 15
Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12) Oct '15 Henry d lott 4
News Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10) Oct '15 Ooogah Boogah 11
Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15) Mar '15 FodgeKat 1
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Centralia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC