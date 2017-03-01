Report: 3 flown to Harborview in Seattle after house fire in Centralia
An overnight house fire in Centralia sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning, including three who were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Lewis County Sirens reports that fire destroyed a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street about 12:45 a.m. The five occupants were transported to Providence Centralia Hospital, then three of them transferred to Harborview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends?
|Feb 23
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Ray
|21
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
|Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10)
|Oct '15
|Ooogah Boogah
|11
|Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|FodgeKat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC