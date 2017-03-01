Report: 3 flown to Harborview in Seat...

Report: 3 flown to Harborview in Seattle after house fire in Centralia

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Olympian

An overnight house fire in Centralia sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning, including three who were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Lewis County Sirens reports that fire destroyed a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street about 12:45 a.m. The five occupants were transported to Providence Centralia Hospital, then three of them transferred to Harborview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friends? Feb 23 Bored in Napavine 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08) Dec '16 Ray 21
News Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08) Jul '16 Cameron 15
Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12) Oct '15 Henry d lott 4
News Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10) Oct '15 Ooogah Boogah 11
Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15) Mar '15 FodgeKat 1
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Centralia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,351,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC