Report: 3 flown to Harborview in Seattle after house fire in Centralia

An overnight house fire in Centralia sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning, including three who were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Lewis County Sirens reports that fire destroyed a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street about 12:45 a.m. The five occupants were transported to Providence Centralia Hospital, then three of them transferred to Harborview.

