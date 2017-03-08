Couple crafts, sells handmade glass f...

Couple crafts, sells handmade glass flutes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: News Times

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, a finished crystal flute sits on a desktop at Jenny and James Hall's home in Rochester, Wash. Jenn, who owns Hall Crystal Flutes with her husband, James, attaches the custom decals to the flutes after he is finished creating the flutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friends? Feb 23 Bored in Napavine 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08) Dec '16 Ray 21
News Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08) Jul '16 Cameron 15
Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12) Oct '15 Henry d lott 4
News Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10) Oct '15 Ooogah Boogah 11
Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15) Mar '15 FodgeKat 1
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Lewis County was issued at March 09 at 8:30PM PST

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Centralia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC