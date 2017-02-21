Centralia Fox Theatre Announces the 2...

Centralia Fox Theatre Announces the 2017 Film Series and Special Events

Read more: Seattle Gay News

Historic Fox Theatre Restorations is proud to announce the 2017 Fox Theatre Film Series! The popular series begins a fifth year on Saturday, February 25 with two screenings of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. This year's series includes Oscar winners like Driving Miss Daisy and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre as well as cult favorites such as Say Anything and Napoleon Dynamite.

Read more at Seattle Gay News.

