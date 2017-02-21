Centralia Fox Theatre Announces the 2017 Film Series and Special Events
Historic Fox Theatre Restorations is proud to announce the 2017 Fox Theatre Film Series! The popular series begins a fifth year on Saturday, February 25 with two screenings of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. This year's series includes Oscar winners like Driving Miss Daisy and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre as well as cult favorites such as Say Anything and Napoleon Dynamite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends?
|Thu
|Bored in Napavine
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Ray
|21
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
|Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10)
|Oct '15
|Ooogah Boogah
|11
|Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|FodgeKat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC