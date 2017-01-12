Olympia man gets 9 years for stabbing...

Olympia man gets 9 years for stabbing customer at Centralia McDonalda s

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 12, 2017 Read more: The Olympian

An Olympia man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after stabbing a customer at a McDonald's in Centralia. The Centralia Chronicle reports that Calvin John Beck, 51, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08) Dec '16 Ray 21
News Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08) Jul '16 Cameron 15
Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12) Oct '15 Henry d lott 4
News Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10) Oct '15 Ooogah Boogah 11
Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15) Mar '15 FodgeKat 1
News Meth and $111,000 in cash seized in Centralia d... (Mar '13) Jan '15 gemsagecat 2
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Centralia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,034 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC