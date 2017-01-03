NCW Alliance FC joins NWPL

NCW Alliance FC joins NWPL

The league has grown to nine teams now, with the Alliance and the Washington Timbers joining Fuerza FC, from Marysville, Seattle Stars, South Sound Shock from Takoma, Spokane Shadow, Twin City Union from Chehalis/Centralia and Yakima United. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

