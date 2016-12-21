Program gives Green Hill inmates hope...

Program gives Green Hill inmates hope, optimism for future

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: SFGate

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY DEC. 10 AND THEREAFTER - In this photo taken on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016,Jorge Rodriguez points out the people in the MyJOB program that helped him graduate during a reception at Green Hill School in Chehalis, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08) Oct '16 Sarah 20
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Oct '16 Tim 19
News Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08) Jul '16 Cameron 15
Review: Jennifer Bayer Johnson Attorney At Law (Nov '14) Nov '15 Onthelookout 2
Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12) Oct '15 Henry d lott 4
News Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10) Oct '15 Ooogah Boogah 11
Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15) Mar '15 FodgeKat 1
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Centralia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,103 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,842

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC