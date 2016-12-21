Lamont Grodecka s American Pride outr...

Lamont Grodecka s American Pride outreach works to fill homeless needs

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Olympian

As he stood outside the Centralia Train Depot on a cold Wednesday afternoon, he scanned for familiar faces as people walked past the transit center. Grodeck runs a small homeless outreach program aimed at veterans called American Pride Associates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08) Oct '16 Sarah 20
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Oct '16 Tim 19
News Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08) Jul '16 Cameron 15
Review: Jennifer Bayer Johnson Attorney At Law (Nov '14) Nov '15 Onthelookout 2
Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12) Oct '15 Henry d lott 4
News Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10) Oct '15 Ooogah Boogah 11
Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15) Mar '15 FodgeKat 1
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lewis County was issued at December 27 at 3:05AM PST

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Centralia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,259

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC