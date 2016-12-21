Centralia woman shoots man, calls police

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Olympian

A 39-year-old Centralia woman was arrested Saturday morning after she apparently shot a man and then called police, according to the Centralia Police Department. Police were called about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

