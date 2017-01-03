1 dead in house fire east of Centralia
The Chronicle reports the body was found Tuesday at a home in Packwood on U.S. Highway 12 after crews battled the fire for several hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Haunting in Bucoda (Nov '08)
|Dec 27
|Ray
|21
|Hammock Gets 50 Years (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Cameron
|15
|Review: Britco Engines (Dec '12)
|Oct '15
|Henry d lott
|4
|Boy charged with cruelty to horse (Jan '10)
|Oct '15
|Ooogah Boogah
|11
|Review: Sewsies Bridal And Diva Palace (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|FodgeKat
|1
|Meth and $111,000 in cash seized in Centralia d... (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|gemsagecat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC