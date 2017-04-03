Centralia, Pennsylvania: How an underground mine fire turned a...
On a search for one of Pennsylvania's more unique tourist attractions, two AccuWeather journalists stopped a man playing fetch with his dog in front of a garage along the side of the road. Centralia is known throughout Pennsylvania for its ongoing underground mine fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|proud of myself and my shortcomings too (Nov '12)
|Mar 22
|oralmaster
|2
|Collapsing Building Causing Concern in Girardville
|Mar 20
|ckilker1
|1
|Jesse Oliveri Shot By Secret Service (May '16)
|Sep '16
|Sucky fuchy
|2
|Centralia PA, Devils Fire (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Donna
|2
|What you need to know about Narcan (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Blue Heron
|2
|'This is really bizarre,' Pa. neighbors say ofa (May '16)
|May '16
|Obama Gang Signs
|9
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC