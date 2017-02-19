New coal mine to bring 70 jobs or more to Pa.
Officials say a new coal mine in western Pennsylvania will be bringing 70 jobs or more to the area later this year. New coal mine to bring 70 jobs or more to Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collapsing Building Causing Concern in Girardville
|4 hr
|ckilker1
|1
|Jesse Oliveri Shot By Secret Service (May '16)
|Sep '16
|Sucky fuchy
|2
|Centralia PA, Devils Fire (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Donna
|2
|What you need to know about Narcan (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Blue Heron
|2
|'This is really bizarre,' Pa. neighbors say ofa (May '16)
|May '16
|Obama Gang Signs
|9
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
|Women testify against alleged rapist (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|The Coz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC