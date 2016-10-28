The slow burn beneath: the hellish history of a pennsylvania ghost town
Centralia, Pennsylvania: the spookiest ghost town in North America. A subterranean coal fire engulfed mine shafts underneath the town in the 1960s and forced its evacuation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Centralia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Oliveri Shot By Secret Service (May '16)
|Sep '16
|Sucky fuchy
|2
|Centralia PA, Devils Fire (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Donna
|2
|What you need to know about Narcan (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Blue Heron
|2
|'This is really bizarre,' Pa. neighbors say ofa (May '16)
|May '16
|Obama Gang Signs
|9
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
|Women testify against alleged rapist (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|The Coz
|3
|Sweet Sauce Pizza Ransom (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WNEP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Centralia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC