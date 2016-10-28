The slow burn beneath: the hellish hi...

The slow burn beneath: the hellish history of a pennsylvania ghost town

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 28, 2016 Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Centralia, Pennsylvania: the spookiest ghost town in North America. A subterranean coal fire engulfed mine shafts underneath the town in the 1960s and forced its evacuation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centralia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesse Oliveri Shot By Secret Service (May '16) Sep '16 Sucky fuchy 2
Centralia PA, Devils Fire (Apr '15) Aug '16 Donna 2
News What you need to know about Narcan (Jun '16) Aug '16 Blue Heron 2
News 'This is really bizarre,' Pa. neighbors say ofa (May '16) May '16 Obama Gang Signs 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10) Mar '16 Drums leprechaun 54
News Women testify against alleged rapist (Feb '14) Feb '16 The Coz 3
Sweet Sauce Pizza Ransom (Feb '16) Feb '16 WNEP 1
See all Centralia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centralia Forum Now

Centralia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centralia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Centralia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC