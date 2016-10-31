The Angels of East Africa Gala with the Machine Gun Preacher, Sam...

The public is invited to join the Machine Gun Preacher, Sam Childers and actor, Michael Shannon at The Angels of East Africa Gala, Friday Nov. 4th at 7:00 PM CENTRAL CITY, Penn., Oct. 31, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- Sam Childers, the Machine Gun Preacher, invites the public to join him for The Angels of East Africa Gala, Friday Nov. 4th at 7:00 PM, City Winery, 155 Varick St., New York, NY 10013. Please make plans to join the founder of The Angels of East Africa, Sam Childers, The Machine Gun Preacher, actor Michael Shannon and a host of others to help make a difference in the lives of orphaned children.

