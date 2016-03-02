Priest Sentenced for Molesting Honduran Boys
A Pennsylvania priest was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in prison for sexually abusing two boys living at shelters in Honduras. Joseph Maurizio Jr.'s 200-month sentence comes after an eight-day trial last September, after which a jury found him guilty of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places, possession of child pornography and international money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courthouse News Service.
Add your comments below
Central City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Windber police (Mar '07)
|Dec 16
|Roger Helsel
|4
|Johnny Weissmuller's childhood home. (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Roger Helsel
|5
|Who's got your vote in 2016?
|Oct '16
|Roger Thomas
|2
|jeff benincosa (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Jeffsuscks
|3
|tax free
|Oct '16
|John Patrick Naug...
|1
|Gov. Wolf, state agencies provide update on storm (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Childs voice
|1
|Fraud (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|cindy 12345
|2
Find what you want!
Search Central City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC