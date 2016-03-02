Priest Sentenced for Molesting Hondur...

Priest Sentenced for Molesting Honduran Boys

Mar 2, 2016 Read more: Courthouse News Service

A Pennsylvania priest was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in prison for sexually abusing two boys living at shelters in Honduras. Joseph Maurizio Jr.'s 200-month sentence comes after an eight-day trial last September, after which a jury found him guilty of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places, possession of child pornography and international money laundering.

