Scraps of paper rain from above along the 100 block of Washington Ave. in Scranton. Office workers throw the paper from the windows in celebration of the Japanese surrender on Aug. 14, 1945.
Central City Discussions
|Windber police (Mar '07)
|Dec 16
|Roger Helsel
|4
|Johnny Weissmuller's childhood home. (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Roger Helsel
|5
|Who's got your vote in 2016?
|Oct '16
|Roger Thomas
|2
|jeff benincosa (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Jeffsuscks
|3
|tax free
|Oct '16
|John Patrick Naug...
|1
|Gov. Wolf, state agencies provide update on storm (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Childs voice
|1
|Fraud (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|cindy 12345
|2
