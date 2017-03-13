Missing Minnesota girl found in Tenne...

Missing Minnesota girl found in Tennessee, reunited with father

A 6-year-old girl from Perham, Minn., was reunited with her father Monday evening in Nashville, Tenn. - nearly four weeks after her mother took the girl to Tennessee, according to news media and a private investigator hired to look for the girl.

