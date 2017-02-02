Timi Lynn and Justin Culross
Lisa Blystad and Kenneth Lynn, of Centerville, Tennessee, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Timi Lynn of Clarksville, Tennessee, to Justin Culross, also of Clarksville. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
