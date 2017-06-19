Toxic algae warning at two Buckeye La...

Toxic algae warning at two Buckeye Lake beaches

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources performed tests for microcystin, the toxin created by the blue-green algae, after an algae bloom was spotted this month. Visitors are told to avoid all contact with water when microcystin levels are found to be more than 20 parts per billion.

