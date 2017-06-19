Toxic algae warning at two Buckeye Lake beaches
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources performed tests for microcystin, the toxin created by the blue-green algae, after an algae bloom was spotted this month. Visitors are told to avoid all contact with water when microcystin levels are found to be more than 20 parts per billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Celina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sqs
|13 hr
|Yeahhh
|2
|Warning St Mary's residents..Keith Shellhouse i...
|Sun
|Jusdatruth
|8
|Megan (Oct '16)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|3
|Jessica hall?
|Sun
|Celinadad
|1
|Evan Bader
|Jun 14
|WTF
|1
|Zach Wurster where are
|Jun 14
|Trying to get tha...
|1
|Who's Cody mckee
|Jun 14
|Curious guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Celina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC