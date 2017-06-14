Sheriff: Bones belonged to body that had been dismembered
CELINA, Ohio Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey briefed the media Wednesday morning regarding efforts to determine the identity of a person whose bones were found in a state park in January of 2016. Sheriff Grey revealed that experts have determined the body had been dismembered and the head had been cut off at the spinal column.
