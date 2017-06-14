Sheriff: Bones belonged to body that ...

Sheriff: Bones belonged to body that had been dismembered

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

CELINA, Ohio Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey briefed the media Wednesday morning regarding efforts to determine the identity of a person whose bones were found in a state park in January of 2016. Sheriff Grey revealed that experts have determined the body had been dismembered and the head had been cut off at the spinal column.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Celina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Evan Bader 1 hr WTF 1
Zach Wurster where are 1 hr Trying to get tha... 1
Who's Cody mckee 1 hr Curious guy 1
Elizabeth craw (Oct '13) 4 hr Hahahaha 73
april hall (Feb '14) Tue Love Being a hall 41
Rickie Hines Jun 10 Shaniqua 3
Where's Todd Mcclain Jun 7 Tight bottom 1
See all Celina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Celina Forum Now

Celina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Celina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Celina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC