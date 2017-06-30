Progressive Field hosts Pitch, Hit & ...

Progressive Field hosts Pitch, Hit & Run event

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Cleveland Indians

In his final year participating in the annual Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run event at Progressive Field, Chaz Neuenschwander finished the competition on top. Neuenschwander -- a native of Willshire, Ohio -- claimed the first-place plaque in the 13/14 baseball division on Saturday morning in the competition's 21st annual contest.

