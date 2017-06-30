Progressive Field hosts Pitch, Hit & Run event
In his final year participating in the annual Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run event at Progressive Field, Chaz Neuenschwander finished the competition on top. Neuenschwander -- a native of Willshire, Ohio -- claimed the first-place plaque in the 13/14 baseball division on Saturday morning in the competition's 21st annual contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.
Add your comments below
Celina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica hall?
|Wed
|Blahblahblah
|2
|John Shreves and his ladies
|Tue
|prob
|2
|april hall (Feb '14)
|Jul 3
|Allen
|42
|Hey! Did y'all know..
|Jul 2
|Sorry not sorry
|9
|Anyone know Heather Hedge
|Jun 29
|Rockstar
|3
|Looking for a female for fun
|Jun 24
|GetA
|2
|What's up with all these old pervs in auglaize ...
|Jun 22
|GetA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Celina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC