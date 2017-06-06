Police find meth, weed in raid, arrest 2

Methamphetamines, small amount of marijuana, syringes and other drug paraphernalia were found during a raid of a Mercer County home on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. ROCKFORD, Ohio Police in Mercer County, Ohio, arrested two people during a raid that reportedly turned up meth and marijuana.

