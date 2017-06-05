Pax Machine Works commits donation to...

Pax Machine Works commits donation to Tri Star 2.0

Pax Machine Works, Inc. of Celina is the first company to commit to providing a donation to the Tri Star Career Compact 2.0 facility. The Precision Machining Classroom will be sponsored by the company, and will be named the "Pax Machine Works Classroom."

