Mercer Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Crash

Mercer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the county's second fatal crash for 2017. The crash, which occurred in Washington Township, happened when Alice L. Buschor, 52, of 2577 Mud Pike, Celina, was southbound on Township Line Road north of Ohio 29 when she went off the west side of the roadway, overcorrected, lost control of her vehicle and went off the west side of the roadway again, according to a news release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

