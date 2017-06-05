Celina Man Arrested on Assault, Abduc...

Celina Man Arrested on Assault, Abduction Charges

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Evening Leader

After investigating allegations of felonious assault by means of a deadly weapon and abduction, the Celina Police Department has arrested a Celina man. On Wednesday, officers from the Celina Police Department executed two search warrants - which were obtained from Judge James Scheer, Celina Municipal Court, with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office - at 804 W. Market St., Celina, the home of Timothy Hanna, 35. The first search warrant was obtained while officers were investigating allegations of felonious assault by means of a deadly weapon and abduction, according to a news release issued by Chief Tom Wale on the allegations Hanna by force or threat did restrain the liberty of Mollie R. Menke, 35, of Delphos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Celina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
april hall (Feb '14) 16 hr CelinaJunkie 40
Elizabeth craw (Oct '13) 19 hr DefSkank 72
Where's Todd Mcclain 23 hr Tight bottom 1
Anybody know Todd McClain 23 hr Hot timed 3
Deerfield golf course (Oct '16) Jun 5 Willie 2
Nikki hufford (May '14) Jun 5 Convoydude 10
Where is Spencer Hawkins Jun 4 Tight end 3
See all Celina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Celina Forum Now

Celina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Celina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Celina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,150 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC