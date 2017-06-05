Celina Man Arrested on Assault, Abduction Charges

After investigating allegations of felonious assault by means of a deadly weapon and abduction, the Celina Police Department has arrested a Celina man. On Wednesday, officers from the Celina Police Department executed two search warrants - which were obtained from Judge James Scheer, Celina Municipal Court, with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office - at 804 W. Market St., Celina, the home of Timothy Hanna, 35. The first search warrant was obtained while officers were investigating allegations of felonious assault by means of a deadly weapon and abduction, according to a news release issued by Chief Tom Wale on the allegations Hanna by force or threat did restrain the liberty of Mollie R. Menke, 35, of Delphos.

