Celina Man Arrested for Possession

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office arrested a Celina man after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamines. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said a drug tip to the agency led to the arrest of Michael James Wilson Jr., 35, of 219 E. Wayne St., Celina.

