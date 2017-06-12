Celina Man Arrested for Possession
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office arrested a Celina man after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamines. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said a drug tip to the agency led to the arrest of Michael James Wilson Jr., 35, of 219 E. Wayne St., Celina.
