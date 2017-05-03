Lawmaker says mystery charter school ...

Lawmaker says mystery charter school amendment appeared without warning

A mystery amendment tucked into the House-passed state budget would let some online charter schools avoid having their poor academic scores drive down a sponsor's performance rating. But even the representative who sponsored the amendment says he doesn't know how or why controversial language was added to the proposal - one that appeared to be trying to benefit Ohio e-schools, including, potentially, ECOT.

