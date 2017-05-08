Celina PD Responds to 2 Drug-Related Incidences, 1 Dead
The Celina Police Department recently responded to two drug-related incidences. At approximately 10:17 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Celina Police Department were dispatched to the report of an unresponsive male at 306 S. Brandon Ave., Celina, as a possible drug overdose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Celina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Restaurant and Bars
|2 hr
|Setter
|4
|Warning St Mary's residents..Keith Shellhouse i...
|4 hr
|Sinderella
|2
|april hall (Feb '14)
|May 5
|A REAL friend
|24
|Jeremy robinson and Natasha murphy
|May 2
|Funny
|3
|hot chicks at renyolds
|May 2
|Gamechanger
|3
|Anybody know tyler kittle
|Apr 29
|Biggie
|3
|Hey! Did y'all know..
|Apr 28
|Anonymous
|7
Find what you want!
Search Celina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC